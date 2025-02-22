Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,261 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,000. Microsoft makes up about 6.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,375,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 50,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 10,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.48, for a total transaction of $423,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,278.28. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

