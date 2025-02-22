Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

