Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Raised by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 5.0 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.