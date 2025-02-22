State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 87.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 2.3 %

VC stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

