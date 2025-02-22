Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,061.02. The trade was a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,156. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.