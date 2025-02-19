Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

