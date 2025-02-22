Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.41 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

