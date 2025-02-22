Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.