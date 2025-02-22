Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Matador Resources worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 81.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $10,526,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

