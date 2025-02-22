New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 403,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $27,734.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,103.38. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

