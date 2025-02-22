Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Raised by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

