WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Critical Survey

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of WM Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A WM Technology -1.02% -1.68% -1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and WM Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 0.76 -$514.56 million N/A N/A WM Technology $187.99 million 1.05 -$9.90 million ($0.03) -42.99

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 0 10 2 1 2.31 WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

WM Technology has a consensus price target of $2.61, indicating a potential upside of 102.33%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Summary

WM Technology beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

