Financial Comparison: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skillz and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 1 1 0 2.50 IBEX 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.23%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than IBEX.

Skillz has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and IBEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $150.11 million 0.74 -$101.36 million ($2.25) -2.84 IBEX $508.57 million 0.86 $33.65 million $2.13 12.18

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -40.87% -38.95% -20.10% IBEX 7.08% 23.13% 12.90%

Summary

IBEX beats Skillz on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.