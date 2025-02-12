State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 880 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 89,126 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $548,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

