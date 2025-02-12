Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $134.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

