State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 752 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NSA opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.