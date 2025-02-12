State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 721 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

