State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Everus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Everus Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ECG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

