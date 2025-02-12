State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,743.68. This represents a 71.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

