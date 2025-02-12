State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Genworth Financial by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

