State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $99,352,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $474.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.43.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

