Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.