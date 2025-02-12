State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,727 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 41.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

