Financial Comparison: Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rand Worldwide and Take-Two Interactive Software are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 15.31% 122.04% 21.50% Take-Two Interactive Software -67.07% 0.72% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Take-Two Interactive Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $408.11 million 1.42 $52.43 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 6.89 -$3.74 billion ($21.33) -9.84

Analyst Ratings

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rand Worldwide and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 1 18 1 3.00

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $208.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

