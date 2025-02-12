Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target at $205.71

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $156.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

