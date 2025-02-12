Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.40%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

