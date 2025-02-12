Financial Survey: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) vs. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and C&F Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $229.43 million 1.34 $42.24 million $1.67 9.40 C&F Financial $170.13 million 1.63 $19.92 million $6.03 14.28

Profitability

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Bank and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 18.41% 11.06% 1.19% C&F Financial 11.67% 8.97% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Bank and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats C&F Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

