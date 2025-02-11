Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,933 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.