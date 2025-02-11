Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.60. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

