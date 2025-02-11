Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $154,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VTI opened at $298.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.05.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
