Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,671 shares of company stock worth $3,188,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $582.98 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.38.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

