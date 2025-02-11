National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$20.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$21.25 to C$20.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

TSE AYA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,690. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

