Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

