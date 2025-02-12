State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.