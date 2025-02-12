Comparing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Vinci Partners Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 0.92 $264.18 million $3.72 9.59 Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.22 $44.19 million $0.62 16.98

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 9.46% 17.77% 17.76% Vinci Partners Investments 37.79% 15.00% 8.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. AllianceBernstein pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AllianceBernstein and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

