Financial Survey: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) versus Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT)

Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcon Distributing $2.78 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 23.24 United Natural Foods $30.98 billion 0.06 -$112.00 million ($1.57) -19.76

Amcon Distributing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcon Distributing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Natural Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Natural Foods has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 18.76%. Given United Natural Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Amcon Distributing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcon Distributing and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95% United Natural Foods -0.30% 1.27% 0.27%

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

