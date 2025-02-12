EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Critical Survey

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares EQT and Epsilon Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EQT
|$6.91 billion
|4.65
|$1.74 billion
|$0.84
|64.14
|Epsilon Energy
|$30.73 million
|4.25
|$6.95 million
|$0.25
|23.92
EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
90.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares EQT and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EQT
|5.52%
|3.74%
|2.12%
|Epsilon Energy
|16.97%
|5.31%
|4.30%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EQT and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EQT
|0
|7
|11
|0
|2.61
|Epsilon Energy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
EQT presently has a consensus target price of $49.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.29%. Epsilon Energy has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Epsilon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epsilon Energy is more favorable than EQT.
Risk and Volatility
EQT has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
EQT beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
