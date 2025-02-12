Head-To-Head Survey: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aptevo Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk and Volatility

Aptevo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10,952.00, indicating a potential upside of 295,102.16%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 0.61 -$17.41 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $233.66 million 20.72 $12.67 million ($0.10) -311.07

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -353.04% -132.42% TG Therapeutics -5.42% -8.32% -3.40%

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.