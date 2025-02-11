Desjardins Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$84.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.58.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.7 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$72.49. 633,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.