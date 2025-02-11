Desjardins Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$84.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.58.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
