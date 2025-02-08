Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,423 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.