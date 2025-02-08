Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Costco Wholesale, Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to stocks of companies that manufacture and sell toys and games. These companies usually see fluctuations in stock value based on consumer trends, toy fads, and overall economic conditions. Investors interested in toy stocks should consider factors such as product innovation, market demand, and competition within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,043.81. 1,631,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,063.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $961.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $914.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $25.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.77. 6,796,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $212.88. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.17. 12,439,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The stock has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $168.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Read More