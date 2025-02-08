Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.83 ($12.30) and traded as low as GBX 906.60 ($11.25). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 918.60 ($11.40), with a volume of 166,191 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 928.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 991.05.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

