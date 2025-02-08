Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.25 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($1.97). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 552,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Elementis Price Performance

About Elementis

The firm has a market capitalization of £920.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,905.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.30.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

