DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.84. DZS shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 5,398 shares trading hands.

DZS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter. DZS had a negative return on equity of 179.34% and a negative net margin of 45.63%.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

