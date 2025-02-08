TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.
About TWC Tech Holdings II
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
