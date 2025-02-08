Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.35 and traded as high as C$24.75. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.15, with a volume of 576,618 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEI. Raymond James raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

