Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 35.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) was up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 258,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 130,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

