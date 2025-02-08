Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $914.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,027.76. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

