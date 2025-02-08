First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

