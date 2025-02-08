Block Appoints Anthony Eisen, Co-Founder of Afterpay, to Board of Directors

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that Anthony Eisen, the Co-Founder of Afterpay and current CEO of Reshop, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The decision, effective February 6, 2025, comes as the company increased its board size from nine to ten directors.

Eisen brings a wealth of experience in financial services and fintech, particularly in Buy Now, Pay Later services, having been instrumental in the growth and success of Afterpay, which Block acquired in 2022. He co-founded Afterpay in 2014 and played a significant role in its expansion into a global leader in its sector, serving as co-CEO and driving its rapid growth to over 400,000 merchants worldwide and more than 24 million customers.

Recognized for his expertise and leadership in technology and finance, Eisen’s appointment to the Block Board underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging his insights for its future growth and innovation initiatives. Block’s Head and Chairman, Jack Dorsey, expressed his confidence in Eisen’s ability to contribute significantly to the evolution of how customers access financial services.

Eisen’s induction to the Board aligns with Block’s vision of democratizing access to the economy through its diverse portfolio of brands. These brands include Square, Cash App, Afterpay, TIDAL, Bitkey, and Proto, each playing a unique role in expanding financial access globally.

As per the filing, Eisen will receive standard compensation for non-employee directors as per the company’s policies and has also signed the standard form of indemnification agreement.

There were no arrangements or understandings between Eisen and any other persons regarding his appointment to the board. Furthermore, there are no family relationships between Eisen and any directors or officers of the company, and he has no material interest in any transactions requiring disclosure per Regulation S-K.

For more information, interested parties can access the full SEC filing on the Block website or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s database.

